Harbour Quay lights up Port Alberni’s waterfront

Record-setting cold temperatures didn’t deter a couple of hundred people from gathering at Harbour Quay on Friday night (Nov. 29) for Port Alberni’s annual Christmas Light-Up event.

Timbre! Choir and the ADSS band entertained people around the lit up tree, while hardy vendors set up with fire pits and warm, friendly attitudes for people wanting a late-night shop. Stores also stayed open until 8 p.m.

Santa Claus was in the house at the Alberni Aquarium, where kids could find a sweet treat, make some crafts, visit Donut the red-eared slider turtle (full name Donut Martin Sheldon Theodore) and look at all the other fish and sea creatures in the aquarium’s tanks.

At the Port Alberni Train Station, volunteers with the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society had Bob Pfannendschmidt’s model railway running, cookies and hot chocolate were available, steam train and McLean Mill souvenirs were available for early Christmas presents. The Barry Miller Trio and Folk Song Circle provided musical entertainment.

Environment Canada reported that Port Alberni’s temperatures dropped to -9.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, surpassing the previous record of -7.5 C set on the same day in 2014.

If you missed the Light-Up at Harbour Quay, the Blue Marlin Inn on Johnston Road at Margaret Street will hold its annual Tree Light-Up from 6–8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The tree lights will go on at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Blue Marlin will have hot chocolate and hotdogs, Christmas music, a hay wagon and more.