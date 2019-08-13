Have a blast at final Our Town in Port Alberni

Get ready to have a blast at the final Our Town celebration of the summer.

Join the City of Port Alberni and Port Alberni Toy Run on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Harbour Quay as they explore the wonders of the the galaxy and launch into space. Blast off into a space adventure and discover stars, rocket ships and planets. Kids can even join an alien hunt, sponsored by Buy-Low Foods.

Participants will also enjoy high-flying kites, bean bag tosses, a hockey shoot with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the pier, face painting and an obstacle course sponsored by Twisted Willow Studio.

The evening will feature entertainment by some local dance groups, including Stage West Dance Studio, and music groups. There will also be refreshments and popcorn sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

This event is free of charge and runs from 6-8 p.m. In the case of poor weather, activities will take place at the Glenwood Centre.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter