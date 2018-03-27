Penelope Mark receives cotton candy and a stamp from the Easter Bunny during the 10th annual Easter event at Coombs Country Candy on Saturday, March 24. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Hop into Easter in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of opportunities for Easter fun this weekend

If you’re looking for some Easter fun this weekend, there are plenty of options in the Alberni Valley.

•••

The city’s annual Easter Bunny Bonanza will take place at the Echo Centre on Saturday, March 31. Join the Easter Bunny and his helpers for an afternoon of Easter themed activities, including an Easter egg hunt, crafts, treats, games and more. The cost is $6 per child, but parents and guardians have free entry. Registration is required, by phone (250-723-2181) or in person at the Echo Centre.

The bonanza runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•••

A Giant Easter Bunny Hunt will take place at Arrowvale Campground (5955 Hector Rd) on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. Enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers for sale, an Easter egg hunt and a petting farm. There will also be a free draw for a giant Easter basket. The cost is $4.50 for each hunter, but adults have free entry. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

•••

The First Baptist Church (located at the former Cherry Creek School at 6211 Cherry Creek Road) will hold a free family event for kids 12 and under on Saturday, March 31. Enjoy free hot dogs, bouncy houses and thousands of eggs. If you find one of the “golden tickets,” you have a chance of winning a free tablet.

Registration takes place at the event. It runs from 12-2 p.m.

•••

Stages Youth Theatre is fundraising for a trip to London in 2019, and they will be putting on an Easter cupcake contest on Saturday, March 31. You get to be the judge at the Glenwood Centre from 1-3 p.m. Entry is by donation. The Easter Bunny will be available for photo ops.

If you think you have what it takes to make the best cupcake ever, register for the contest at Flandangles, the Pizza Factory or at the Capitol Theatre. Registration is only $5 for adults and $2 for students.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Stages Youth Theatre students and their trip to London.

•••

Head out to McLean Mill on Sunday, April 1 as the historic park kicks off a new season with an Easter egg hunt and pancake breakfast.

The egg hunt begins at 9 a.m. sharp. There will be blazing fire pits and s’mores kits available for purchase, as well as a freshly made breakfast at the Steam Pot Cafe.

Entry to this event is by donation.

•••

There will also be an Easter weekend Trout Derby at Great Central Lake on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. Tickets are on sale at Great Central Lake and Gone Fishin. Tickets are $10 for ages 5-12 and $20 for adults. Participants under the age of 5 have free entry.

The derby ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, which is when prizes and awards will be handed out. An Easter egg hunt will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. for derby participants only.

Camping is available for $30 per night.

 

