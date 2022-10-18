Alberni Valley Salvation Army staff and volunteers prepare some of the more than 250 Thanksgiving Day meals served at the Bread of Life and from the Army’s food truck. A fundraiser set up to raise $2,500 needed to put on the dinner did not meet its goal, Colin Minions said. (PHOTO COURTESY FAYDRA ARSENAULT)

Hundreds of meals served to Port Alberni’s most vulnerable on Thanksgiving

Salvation Army staff and volunteers cooked, prepped, served and delivered full meal

Volunteers and staff with Port Alberni’s Salvation Army spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend cooking, assembling and sharing hundreds of meals with people.

“Between the lunch at the Bread of Life and meals delivered in the evening off the food truck we served about 250 meals,” said Colin Minions from the Salvation Army.

Those organizing the Thanksgiving meal at the Bread of Life were hoping to raise $2,500 through a Facebook fundraiser, but they didn’t meet the goal, Minions added. The meal went ahead anyway.


