Toy Run organizers gather for Len Bodaly, far left, who is unable to ride his bike in the Sept. 19 event this year, to bring his donation of a Tonka truck. From left to right from Bodaly are Greg Philpott (founding member and second vice chair), Brian Loudon (founding member) and Tom Wall (first vice chair). The sign from the 25th year was used as a prop, even though this is the 36th year. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Illness sidelines Toy Run rider for 2020

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni Toy Run member Len Bodaly has had quite the year.

Along with the threat of COVID-19, he has had a stroke and seizures, which dictate that he will not be able to ride his motorbike or drive a vehicle for at least six months.

For 2020, he will have to support the ride virtually instead of physically.

Bodaly traditionally donates a Tonka truck to the Alberni Valley Toy Run. This year organizers met with Bodaly ahead of time to accept his toy donation since he won’t be able to ride on Sept. 19.

“They were my favourite toys as a kid,” he explained. “I have been donating since the seventh annual Toy Run,” he says. “I am really going to miss it.”

Bodaly said he has been receiving a lot of support from his employer, Lordco, through his illness.

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one. Donations can be brought to Glenwood Centre on Saturday between noon and 4 p.m.—there won’t be a parade of bikes coming into town like usual.

People who decide to make a donation of money or a new unwrapped toy will be given a Toy Run sticker.

Money raised goes to support local youth like the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club, Special Olympics, the Ahousaht basketball team, Hilton Centre, ADSS Breakfast Club, Girl Guides, drive-in movie nights and much more.

motorcyclePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

Just Posted

Illness sidelines Toy Run rider for 2020

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one

Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

Small market, raffle will take place at Fall Fair Grounds on Sept. 12

‘Locks of Love’ fence near Tofino-Ucluelet consumed with litter

Shocking display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek.

Nomination process launched to honour Indigenous athletes in B.C.

Nominations for Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport close on Sept. 24

QUINN’S QUIPS: Time to talk formally about Hole in the Wall

Safety concerns have brought Port Alberni attraction back in the spotlight

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

Officials anticipate evacuations, boil water order due to fire near Nanaimo Airport

More than 70 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Sea lice counts under-reported on B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Cowichan sisters go viral on TikTok for early onset dementia awareness efforts

It was just two years ago that Jean Collins’s sister Kathy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Most Read