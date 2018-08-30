Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

The Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society will host its antique truck and machinery show this Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 at the IHS Building in Port Alberni. The event features 100 years of trucks and machinery.
There will be numerous activities for kids including miniature steam train rides, soapbox racers, radio-controlled boats in the ‘Mason Basin’ and radio-controlled trucks and equipment.
A 1923 restored keystone driller will be in operation, and people can tour the 1882 first-class passenger coach presently under restoration.
The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. To register a truck (there is no cost) or for more information, please all250-724-5509 and ask for David.
The IHS building is located in the old arena at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Dunbar Street.