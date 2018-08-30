David Hooper from the Industrial Heritage Society brings a pair of antique trucks to Port Alberni from the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan. The trucks—a 1918 Maxwell log truck and a 1951 Chev lumber truck—will be on display at the IHS building on Ninth Avenue for their Antique Truck Show Sept. 1–2. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

The Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society will host its antique truck and machinery show this Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 at the IHS Building in Port Alberni. The event features 100 years of trucks and machinery.

There will be numerous activities for kids including miniature steam train rides, soapbox racers, radio-controlled boats in the ‘Mason Basin’ and radio-controlled trucks and equipment.

A 1923 restored keystone driller will be in operation, and people can tour the 1882 first-class passenger coach presently under restoration.

The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. To register a truck (there is no cost) or for more information, please all250-724-5509 and ask for David.

The IHS building is located in the old arena at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Dunbar Street.

