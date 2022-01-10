It’s a girl! First baby of 2022 born in Port Alberni

The first baby of 2022 born in Port Alberni was Scarlett Rose Jackson. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The first baby of 2022 has arrived in Port Alberni.

Scarlett Rose Jackson was born on Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:37 p.m. at West Coast General Hospital to parents Madeline Diguistini and Hazen Jackson of Port Alberni. She weighed six pounds, three ounces.

Diguistini says she was surprised to hear that Scarlett was the first baby of the year. “She was a little bit early,” said Diguistini.

The parents chose “Scarlett” because they both liked the name, but the middle name—Rose—is a family tradition. Diguistini says it was her great-grandmother’s name, her grandmother’s middle name and her sister’s middle name.

“We wanted to carry that down through generations,” she said.

Scarlett is Diguistini’s first child, and the labour went smoothly. Mother and baby have been doing well at home since they were discharged from the hospital. A gift was presented to the family on Jan. 10 from the Alberni Health Care Auxiliary.

“The sleep deprivation is something to get used to,” Diguistini laughed.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni