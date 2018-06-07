It’s back! ADSS leadership class holds pancake breakfast drive-thru

Alberni students will serve breakfast to go on June 13

Students from the Alberni District Secondary School’s leadership classes will host their annual drive-thru pancake breakfast on Wednesday, June 13 from 7–9 a.m. in front of the high school at 4000 Roger St.

“It’s an annual event that’s been going on for the ADSS leadership class for more than 10 years,” student Tanisha Kozlowski said.

“The donations are going to KidsSport,” Natasha Findlay said.

A donation will get you a plate of pancakes and sausages, courtesy of the Kiwanis food bus, Hertel’s Meats, Circle Dairy, Smitty’s and Tim Hortons.

The students have set themselves a goal of raising at least $1,000, Kozlowski said.