John Howitt Elementary students celebrate their favourite Christmas movies

John Howitt Elementary School students sing songs from “The Grinch.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Camryn Blake and Danica Knezevic perform their dance during John Howitt’s “Christmas at the Movies.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The John Howitt choir sings a medley of songs from “The Grinch.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Danny Rous and Austin Brooks-Goodmurphy, dressed as Kevin from Home Alone, sing a duet during John Howitt’s “Christmas at the Movies.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Bella Mitchell, Chevell Nelson and Danica Knezevic sing “Jingle Bell Rock.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The Grinch (played by Jenelle Kozlowski) is escorted off stage by a pair of security guards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Students at John Howitt Elementary School went to the movies for their annual Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

In “Christmas at the Movies”—written by music teacher Elizabeth Platz—students selected their favourite songs from their favourite Christmas movies to be included in a “Hall of Fame.”

The show included performances from students of all ages, singing selections from movies like The Grinch, The Polar Express and Home Alone.


