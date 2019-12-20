John Howitt Elementary students celebrate their favourite Christmas movies

Students at John Howitt Elementary School went to the movies for their annual Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
In “Christmas at the Movies”—written by music teacher Elizabeth Platz—students selected their favourite songs from their favourite Christmas movies to be included in a “Hall of Fame.”
The show included performances from students of all ages, singing selections from movies like The Grinch, The Polar Express and Home Alone.
elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
