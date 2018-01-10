Eden Tree Farm and Gardening will be hosting a pruning party on Jan. 20. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Join a community pruning workshop on a heritage orchard

Eden Tree Farm and Gardening has leased the five-acre orchard as a community space

Agricultural support worker Heather Shobe will be hosting a pruning workshop on a heritage orchard.

Shobe, of Eden Tree Farm and Gardening, recently leased the five-acre heritage orchard within the City of Port Alberni.

Her ultimate aim is to see the property become a vibrant community space which provides resources—including food, work, recreation, and educational opportunities—to the community as a whole.

The property borders on Beaver Pond and the Log Train Trail and is part of the historic Redford Farms, which included 150 acres in the 1850s. The current owner’s grandfather, Walter Harris, was mayor of Port Alberni in 1912.

As a launch, and needed pruning blitz, Shobe will be hosting a Pruning Party/Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The orchard is located at 3333 Burde Street.

An outline of pruning basics will be provided, then participants will break into groups to prune some of the trees. Each group will be led by an experienced pruner, with the aim that everyone gains hands-on practice, confidence and skills.

A $10 donation is requested, waived if you leap in and help with the tree work. If you have them available, bring your pruning tools, including secateurs, saws, ladders and anvil/bypass pruners.

