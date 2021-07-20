July 21 is a Day in the Life of Port Alberni

On July 21, the Alberni Valley News will have a small team of photographers going around town taking photos of people for our annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo essay.

This is our most popular annual feature, and we are looking forward to taking photos of Port Albernians going about their everyday lives. A selection of the hundreds of photos that we will be taking will be printed in a souvenir edition on Aug. 25, 2021, which is coincidentally the 15th anniversary of the Alberni Valley News.

Have you got an idea for a photo? Someplace you think we should go to take a photo? E-mail editor Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com or text 1-250-702-6765 with your ideas.

The second part of our annual photo shoot is the Day in Your Life photo contest. Take a photo anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, note the exact time and location and give us some information about what is happening in the photo. Submit your photo and info to us at editor@albernivalleynews.com; make sure to put “Day in the Life” in the subject line.

We will choose a winner and a runner up to be published in the souvenir edition, and we have a prize package: the winner of the 2021 Day in Your Life photo contest will win the coveted mug with your photo printed on it as well as other goodies.

