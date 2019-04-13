Kuu-us staff and volunteers will be going door-to-door twice a month to collect non-perishable food for their hampers. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Kuu-us launches spring food drive campaign

Outreach Van will be travelling door-to-door in Port Alberni

On Easter Monday, be on the lookout for the Kuu-us Outreach Van in your neighbourhood between 5-8 p.m.

The Kuu-us Crisis Line Society is inviting the Community With a Heart to help in this spring’s food drive, which will help to top up non-perishable items in the Outreach Food Program.

“This is a new way for us to get out into the community,” said support worker Monica Odenwald.

The society delivers food hampers each week to those struggling and in need, and, as Odenwald explained, the program has grown to around 100 hampers a week.

“We’re looking for a way to meet that demand,” she said. “If everyone gave a can or two, we could probably meet that demand.”

Staff and volunteers travel door-to-door with the Kuu-us Outreach Van twice a month between 5-8 p.m. for food drives. The next one is April 22 (Easter Monday).

On Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kuu-us invites the community to enjoy a hot meal and hamper night, and on Sundays the van travels to Quality Foods, the Friendship Centre and Echo Centre to give out hampers.

“We see people coming from all across town,” said Odenwald, who cooks hot food for the community every week. “It’s really heartwarming to receive new guests, but also so many familiar faces.”

People are welcome to drop off donations at Kuu-us Crisis Centre (4589 Adelaide Street) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at any of the participating stores around town (including Quality Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Tseshaht Market, Tyler’s No Frills and Save-On Foods).

“Just look for the big wooden Kuu-us box,” Odenwald explained.

Kuu-us is also inviting any interested stores to take a box and help by collecting donations. For more information about the food drive program, call 250-723-4050.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberni Valley students walk for water

Just Posted

Kuu-us launches spring food drive campaign

Outreach Van will be travelling door-to-door in Port Alberni

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Owner Murray Lawlor and staff offered treats, activities for Alberni Valley families

BC-based rural dividends help rural communities diversify their economies

Five Alberni Valley projects receive hundreds of thousands in grant funding

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read