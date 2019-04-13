Kuu-us launches spring food drive campaign

On Easter Monday, be on the lookout for the Kuu-us Outreach Van in your neighbourhood between 5-8 p.m.

The Kuu-us Crisis Line Society is inviting the Community With a Heart to help in this spring’s food drive, which will help to top up non-perishable items in the Outreach Food Program.

“This is a new way for us to get out into the community,” said support worker Monica Odenwald.

The society delivers food hampers each week to those struggling and in need, and, as Odenwald explained, the program has grown to around 100 hampers a week.

“We’re looking for a way to meet that demand,” she said. “If everyone gave a can or two, we could probably meet that demand.”

Staff and volunteers travel door-to-door with the Kuu-us Outreach Van twice a month between 5-8 p.m. for food drives. The next one is April 22 (Easter Monday).

On Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kuu-us invites the community to enjoy a hot meal and hamper night, and on Sundays the van travels to Quality Foods, the Friendship Centre and Echo Centre to give out hampers.

“We see people coming from all across town,” said Odenwald, who cooks hot food for the community every week. “It’s really heartwarming to receive new guests, but also so many familiar faces.”

People are welcome to drop off donations at Kuu-us Crisis Centre (4589 Adelaide Street) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at any of the participating stores around town (including Quality Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Tseshaht Market, Tyler’s No Frills and Save-On Foods).

“Just look for the big wooden Kuu-us box,” Odenwald explained.

Kuu-us is also inviting any interested stores to take a box and help by collecting donations. For more information about the food drive program, call 250-723-4050.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

