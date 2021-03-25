Large donation gives boost to Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch

Staff members from the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA say thank you to recent donors who will make life easier for the animals who come through the shelter. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Animals at Port Alberni’s animal shelter will be a bit more comfortable thanks to a pair of timely donations.

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA was the charity of choice for the 100-plus Women Who Care Port Alberni chapter in March. Collectively, the chapter’s members donated $16,500 to the SPCA. They have raised close to $220,000 for local charities in the past three years.

Van Isle Ford also made a significant contribution to the SPCA, donating $500 from a portion of their sales in February.

“We have a long wish list of things our animal care centre needs,” manager Sam Sattar said. “With this donation we are hoping to get a much-needed air conditioning system for the building.”

Sattar said the large donation from the 100-plus Women Who Care was rare for the local SPCA. “We were just so floored by it. It’s not every day something like that comes by us at all. Sometimes with the small donations, which are no less important, we can put them toward small projects.”

The 100-plus Women Who Care encompass nearly 200 women who make $100 donations every quarter to a charity of the group’s choice. A member of the steering committee nominated the SPCA for the March 2021 donation, co-founder Darlene Coulson said.

An air conditioning system will help keep the animal rooms cool in the summer months.

“Last summer and the summer before we had to reach out to the public for donations of fans. We used the fans all day long but we’re not allowed to run them at night,” he said.

“Evenings tend to get a little warm.”

The SPCA relies on donations of all sizes to help pay for everything from animal surgeries to food for the Animeals program.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions their fundraising opportunities have been restricted. Sattar said the SPCA branch is discussing future revenue development ideas. In the meantime they will hold some online auctions while they wait to announce other fundraising opportunities.

The SPCA is always looking for foster homes for animals, and they are slowly building their volunteer base as time and public health restrictions allow.

Members of the 100-plus Women Who Care–Port Alberni group donate $16,500 to the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA in February 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

