Learn about ocean science aboard a Canadian Coast Guard ship

Ship will be docked in Port Alberni on Oct. 18 and 19

Students and the public will have a chance to experience leading ocean science and local marine research aboard a Canadian Coast Guard ship this week.

The PromoScience Expedition, an innovative floating science project funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, is an opportunity for students and community groups to meet scientists working in the coastal marine environment.

Alberni Valley residents are invited to board the Canadian Coast Guard ship Vector from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19. The ship will be docked at Harbour Quay near the old lighthouse and the Maritime Heritage Society Museum. Admission is by donation.

The project aims to stimulate curiosity about the marine environment and creates opportunities for students and community members to explore marine research equipment, interact with scientists and stimulate their curiosity about local mysteries in their own marine backyard.

Scientists will demonstrate how they use oceangraphic and geoscience sampling instruments to reveal secrets of the coastal ocean. Participants will learn how researchers gather information about ocean temperature, salinity and oxygen content, the zooplankton that live there and seismic and sediment information about what lies below the seafloor.

“We’ll demonstrate how something like taking a core sample from the seafloor can help West Coast communities plan for an earthquake, sea level rise and understand the ocean on their doorstep,” says Randy Enkin, research scientist with Natural Resources Canada. “The exciting thing about marine science is there are so many discoveries still to be made and these students could be the future scientists who make those discoveries.”

The PromoScience Expedition is a joint project between Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, Natural Resources Canada and Royal Roads University.