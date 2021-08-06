Cobie Kokkelink and Cathy Zoet get ready to play bingo at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch#293 on Victoria Quay. (SONJA DRINKWTAER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Cobie Kokkelink and Cathy Zoet get ready to play bingo at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch#293 on Victoria Quay. (SONJA DRINKWTAER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Legion bingo games give back to Port Alberni community

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 has re-opened to the public with social distancing in place

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293 has re-opened again with social distancing measures in place. You and your friends can sit together and enjoy playing bingo at a table that is a safe distance from the next one.

With this summer heat, come down every Monday and Wednesday and be ready for a nice, cool atmosphere. The games start at 6:45 p.m. and end at around 9 p.m.

Not only is this a fun way to spend your evening, it also gives back to the community. The legion has given back thousands of dollars to local charitable organizations. In order for this to continue, they need to have bingo players.

All of the workers are volunteers and the ladies auxiliary has goodies for sale while the game is on.

Previous story
Cleaning up Port Alberni’s shoreline is a lifestyle choice for young family

Just Posted

Kesya Le Coz and her children participate in a recent ocean cleanup with Ocean Friendly Cleanup Alberni. The Le Coz family has included cleanup as part of their lifestyle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cleaning up Port Alberni’s shoreline is a lifestyle choice for young family

Cobie Kokkelink and Cathy Zoet get ready to play bingo at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch#293 on Victoria Quay. (SONJA DRINKWTAER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Legion bingo games give back to Port Alberni community

The blueberry bushes are lush at Cox Lake Blueberry Farm in Port Alberni right now, as farmer Mark Murray will attest. The farm on Franklin River Road is still open for u-pick and ready-picked blueberry sales. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Blueberry farm flourishes in the Alberni Valley

A painting by Port Alberni artist Ann McIvor. McIvor’s work is currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeks artists for October exhibition