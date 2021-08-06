Legion bingo games give back to Port Alberni community

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293 has re-opened again with social distancing measures in place. You and your friends can sit together and enjoy playing bingo at a table that is a safe distance from the next one.

With this summer heat, come down every Monday and Wednesday and be ready for a nice, cool atmosphere. The games start at 6:45 p.m. and end at around 9 p.m.

Not only is this a fun way to spend your evening, it also gives back to the community. The legion has given back thousands of dollars to local charitable organizations. In order for this to continue, they need to have bingo players.

All of the workers are volunteers and the ladies auxiliary has goodies for sale while the game is on.