Jake Kimmerly races against Paul Fraser in the Unlimited Outboard class on Sunday, July 14. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Kayla Peffers overtakes her father, Al Peffers, in a grudge match on Sunday, July 14. Kayla was the first ever female racer in the Sproat Lake Regatta. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Jamie Dodds throws some water for the crowd. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Al Peffers (front) battles against Jake Kimmerly in the 260 HP and over class on Sunday, July 14. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Peter Wilson cruises beside the Hawaii Mars at Sproat Lake Provincial Park during Lightning on the Lake on Sunday, July 14. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Dan Kimmerly races in the Unlimited Outboard class on Sunday, July 14. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Regatta Association hosted the sixth annual “Lightning on the Lake” Sproat Lake Regatta on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

The event started with a boat and car show on Friday, followed by plenty of racing action over the weekend.

Kayla Peffers made history over the weekend as the first ever female racer at the Sproat Lake Regatta.