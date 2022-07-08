Power boats race on Sproat Lake for last year’s Sproat Lake Regatta on Saturday, July 15, 2017. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Lightning on the Lake is back at Sproat Lake, July 8–10

Sproat Lake Regatta kicks off Friday, July 8 with a show and shine

Boat racing is back at Sproat Lake Provincial Park for the first time since summer 2019, and it kicks off today (July 8, 2022) with a boat show and shine at Stirling Park in Port Alberni.

Boats have already started to register for the show and shine, which will be open until 8 p.m. at the park, across from Clutesi Haven Marina at the intersection of Beaver Creek Road and River Road.

Racing kicks off Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 a.m. with drag races, test and tune and licensing. The Formula 40 test and tune is slated for 11:30 a.m., while the F1s will get their first taste of the water at 1 p.m.

A top fuel exhibition is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Mike Nass of Vancouver, who races with Haulin’ Nass Racing, said in a social media post that he’s anticipating seven F1 powerboat racers this weekend.

Sunday’s races start at 9:30 a.m. with drags again, followed by Formula 40 circle racing, F1 testing, top fuel exhibition, F1 Heat 2 final and drags again at 3 p.m.

For more information on Lightning on the Lake, go online to albernivalleyregatta.com, or the Alberni Valley Regatta Association Facebook page.

