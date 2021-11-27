LOOK BACK: Angus Street in Port Alberni

This photo, circa 1914, looks west down Angus Street in Port Alberni. Two men stand in the centre of the dirt road with houses, the inlet and Arbutus Ridge in the background. The man on the right is identified as Mr. Johnstone. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12531 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Angus Street in Port Alberni stretches from Kingsway Avenue near the waterfront to Seventh Avenue, where this photo was taken.

According to The Albernis Then and Now: 1912 to 2012, the street was christened Angus when the townsite was originally laid out. The makeup of New Alberni (later changed to Port Alberni) was mapped out by Dominion Land Surveyors at the turn of the century. Land was cleared and avenues were laid out north to south and numbered one through 12. Streets ran east to west and were given Scottish names.

READ MORE: Historic street scenes of Port Alberni

The first schoolhouse in New Alberni was built at the corner of Third Avenue and Angus Street in 1904. Today, the store Mini Price and Dragon Martial Arts Academy are located where the schoolhouse used to be.

historyPort Alberni