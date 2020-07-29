LOOK BACK: Canadian Pacific Railway’s wharf in Port Alberni

The Canadian Pacific Railway Wharf provided shipping in the Alberni Inlet from the end of Argyle Street. The wharf in 1935 sat between the Brackman Ker Milling Co. Ltd. and Stone Bros. (small white building). This is now where Harbour Quay is located. This photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s collection. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/ (PHOTO PN00483 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Harbour Quay, on Port Alberni’s waterfront, is arguably one of the city’s hottest tourist spots. But it didn’t always look like it does now.

In the early 1900s the end of Argyle Street in Port Alberni was a hotbed of shipping and rail transportation.

The Canadian Pacific Railway Wharf was one of at least three that served ships coming up the Alberni Inlet (known then as the Alberni Canal): in 1935, when this photo was taken, there was also the city wharf and one at John Kendall’s ice plant.

This photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s collection. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/ Many of the history books cited in the Look Back series are available for purchase at the AV Museum. Call 250-720-2863 for more information.

MuseumPort Alberni