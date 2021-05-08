LOOK BACK: Logging along Franklin River

This photo shows Franklin River Camp “B” circa 1940. Logging was started in the Franklin River area by Bloedel, Stewart & Welch in 1934. This is one of 42 photos of the Franklin River area, donated together in an album put together by the donor’s husband, Stanley Young. Young worked as a highrigger in the Franklin River area from 1939-46. This is one of 24,000 photos contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN10830 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Logging was started in the Franklin River area of the Alberni Valley by Bloedel, Stewart and Welch in 1934.

A camp was built at the mouth of the Franklin River, six miles south of Port Alberni, and called Camp A. The logging started in the Franklin River drainage, with a railroad being built following Franklin River for four miles, then turning south along Corrigan Creek where another woods camp was built called Camp B.

According to the Alberni Valley Museum archives, Camp B operated in this area until 1940, then moved south along the Alberni Inlet to Parsons Creek and the old Canadian National Railroad. In 1945, Camp B was moved from Parson’s Creek to its final location on Coleman Creek.

Camp B, pictured in this photo circa 1940, ended up becoming one of the largest logging camps in the world. The camp was almost a small town, with a recreational hall and a school.

This is one of 42 photos of the Franklin River area that was donated to the Alberni Valley Museum in an album put together by the donor’s husband, Stanley Young. Young worked as a highrigger in the Franklin River area from 1939 to 1946.

See more photos contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

