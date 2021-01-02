LOOK BACK: Logging camp cookhouses

The most important part of a logging camp operation is arguably the cookhouse. Feeding hundreds of hungry loggers means everything must work like clockwork, and the cook staff wasn’t usually large.
This historical photo is either from the Franklin River or Great Central Lake cookhouse—the photo does not definitively identify which camp it’s from, but the timing between 1946 and 1956 may place it at Franklin River. A subsequent photo, PN07466, has a broader view of Second Camp B at Franklin River and mentions the cookhouse.
This is one of 24,000 historical photos contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives. Photos are accessible to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictforestryMuseumPort Alberni