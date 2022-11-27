LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s First Avenue

The Alberni Valley Museum has more than 24,000 historical photos in their online archives

In the early 1900s, the area of First Avenue South in Port Alberni was a residential neighbourhood, gradually transitioning towards the water into a commercial district.

This photo from the Alberni Valley Museum, circa 1910, shows First Avenue looking down towards Argyle Street. The large building on the right is the King Edward Hotel, which was built in 1907 by James S. Rollin. At the time it was built, the King Edward Hotel was a 38-bedroom hotel with modern conveniences.

It burned down in 1947 and was replaced by the current building, which is now known as the Port Pub.

To view more than 24,000 historical Port Alberni photos, visit the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

