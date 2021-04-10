LOOK BACK: Prince Philip and his new bride visit Port Alberni

A special look back with the Alberni Valley Museum to honour the life of Prince Philip

Princess Elizabeth and her new husband, Prince Philip—behind the wheel—visited the Alberni Valley on the princess's inaugural visit to Canada. A photographer with Charnell Studios in Port Alberni captured the young newlyweds along the parade route on Oct. 25, 1951, months before Princess Elizabeth became Queen. Prince Philip died April 9, 2021, just shy of his 100th birthday. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum's online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN 13605 COURTESY OF ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

With news that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday, April 9 at the age of 99, the City of Port Alberni shared an historical photo and story about the time Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth—now Queen Elizabeth II—visited the Alberni Valley.

The couple were newlyweds when they paraded through the city on Oct. 25, 1951. The prince himself drove the royal car during the impromptu visit that took them through the twin cities of Alberni and Port Alberni.

READ: A look at the more than 20 trips Prince Philip made to Canada

A second photo also included in the museum’s digital archives shows a closeup photo of Princess Elizabeth on the same trip to the Alberni Valley. The Queen ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, after her father King George VI died. She was formally crowned Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, made 20 memorable trips to Canada in their lifetime together.

DID YOU KNOW?

This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available to view at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

