The Royal Bank of Canada, pictured here on Third Avenue in 1950, is celebrating 75 years in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY RBC ROYAL BANK)

LOOK BACK: RBC celebrates 75 years in Port Alberni

Drop by RBC on Thursday, July 29 to join the celebration

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) is marking their 75th year in Port Alberni.

Although the current branch opened in 1946, the bank has had a presence in the Alberni Valley for much longer. The first Port Alberni branch opened as a sub-branch to Alberni on July 10, 1909 and became independent on July 10, 1910 before closing on November 30, 1942.

The bank reopened in Port Alberni on July 25, 1946. In 1971, the branch expanded and has remained at their location on Third Avenue ever since.

Drop by RBC on Thursday, July 29, 2021 for a cupcake and enter to win a door prize.

As part of their active support of the community, the celebration will include a donation to a local non-profit organization. Visit www.rbcroyalbank.com for more information.

