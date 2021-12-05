LOOK BACK: Woodward’s Store offered deliveries in Port Alberni

This polaroid, circa 1960, shows a Woodward’s delivery van in Port Alberni. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15522 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Woodward’s Store opened in Port Alberni in 1948 and offered everything from groceries to auto service to furniture.

People who couldn’t carry their groceries home or who didn’t own a car could have them delivered in one of these iconic, dark-blue “Woodward’s” vans.

Woodward’s closed in 1993 and was converted into a Zellers. The Zellers store later closed in 2013 and the old building on Third Avenue in Port Alberni is now owned by the Coulson Group of Companies.

