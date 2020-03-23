Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

Maghen Girard posted laminated hearts with inspiring messages along the Stokes Falls trail on Saturday, March 21, 2020 as part of Port Alberni’s community heart hunt. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Laurie Kennedy put her heart into creativity for the Community Heart Hunt on the weekend. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
This family paws’ed to add some hearts and pawprints to their window display. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Families found unique ways to display hearts in their neighbourhood for the first weekend of Port Alberni’s Community Heart Hunt. (JANIS JOSEPH PHOTO)
People walking around Stokes Falls in Port Alberni on Saturday, March 21 were greeted with laminated hearts that Maghen Girard posted as part of the Community Heart Hunt. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Maghen Girard posted laminated hearts with inspiring messages along the Stokes Falls trail on Saturday, March 21, 2020 as part of Port Alberni’s community heart hunt. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The front window of numerous homes in the Alberni Valley were filled with paper hearts this weekend for the Community Heart Hunt. Organizers are hoping people will continue to brighten up their neighbourhoods in this manner. (JANIS JOSEPH PHOTO)
Maghen Girard posted laminated hearts with inspiring messages along the Stokes Falls trail on Saturday, March 21, 2020 as part of Port Alberni’s community heart hunt. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn discovered a magnolia bloom in her front yard unfurling in the shape of a heart. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

People in Port Alberni got into the spirit of the Community Heart Hunt on Saturday, March 20.

Janis Joseph, who kickstarted the campaign in Port Alberni, sent along a few photos of hearts she saw on her drive around the city. Heart hunts, or community windows programs are trending in numerous communities around B.C. and Canada.

Someone also tipped us off to Maghen Girard’s act of kindness: laminated hearts with positive messages attached to trees and signs along the Stokes Falls trail.

“Port Alberni is certainly a community with a heart,” Girard writes. “Since I have moved here, I have loved seeing so many acts of kindness, some big and many small, that make this place truly feel like a connected community. This was one small token I could do to add positivity and hope in a tough time.

“The sayings were supposed to be little positive messages to remind us that we’re in this together and thinking of each other.

“I chose Stokes Falls as it has become one of my favourite places to be. It’s beautiful and many locals have no idea it’s one of Port Alberni’s hidden treasures.”

Organizers are hoping even more people will put up hearts for Saturday, March 28, to put a smile on their neighbours’ faces as we all hunker down at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCommunityPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Just Posted

Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

People got creative with their community heart hunt ideas on the weekend

COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place in July 2020

Outbreak of illness in Port Alberni seniors homes not COVID-19: Island Health

Anyone tested for flu in high-risk category will now be tested for COVID-19

COVID-19: Playgrounds closed in Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Signage will be posted at playgrounds “as soon as possible”

Vancouver Island man copes with stunning diagnosis after logging accident

Surgery uncertain for father of three due to COVID-19 hospital closures

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Most Read