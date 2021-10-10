Magic number was 30 lbs. for Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s biggest fish of 2021

Harry Sperber, left, receives his winnings from Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s Carolyn Jasken after his 30.3-pound earned him top prize for the 2021 ladder season. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BY CAROLYN JASKEN

Special to the AV News

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club recently held its final day of the season-long ladder derby on Sept. 12 at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Presentations of top prizes in adult and junior categories were done at the end of closing day, including hidden prizes drawn for members who registered their qualifying salmon in the books.

In the adult category Harry Sperber took home the $2,000 prize with his 30.3-pounder, which entitled him to a bronze pin for catching an over-30 lb. salmon during the season. His fish also netted him the top fisher award and signature jacket for the largest salmon caught overall.

In second place, Roland Goehl took home $1,000 for his 27.3-pound salmon. Jeremy Hopkins won $500 for third place for his 27.0 lb. fish.

In the junior category of the ladder season the top 3 winners were Danica Schwager winning $500 with a 28.0 lb.; second prize of $300 went to Aiden Nelson with a 24.0 lb. salmon; and $100 to Ryker Klyne with his 23.5 lb. salmon.

Garth Ramsay won the Bad beat prize of a reel donated by Island Fisherman magazine for his 26.8-pounder. The best guide prize for the adult member whose boat brought in the largest fish for the junior winner was caught was Bud Schmidt, who guided his granddaughter Danica Schwager into her first-place fish.

A bonus prize of a Tyee Club-sponsored Garmin Echomap was won by Craig Filipchuck for the largest salmon caught on closing day. Other top salmon weighed in were Avery Johnson, the only junior to weigh a fish in that day with a 19.4 lb. and Bud Pedersen with an 18.5 lb., all caught in the Alberni Inlet.

Despite another season of COVID-19 restrictions, ladder ticket sales saw an increase in both adult and junior participation—making for good family time on the water. Proceeds from the season will be used towards salmon enhancement needs. The Tyee Club executive would like to thank marina attendants for their assistance through the year and the numerous sponsors who donated generously to our hidden draws.

