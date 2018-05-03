Make memories matter at Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s

On Sunday, May 6, thousands of people – parents, grandparents, kids, grandkids, family and friends – will gather across B.C. to help raise awareness and funds to support people affected by dementia at the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s.

You can join them at the Port Alberni Walk, taking place at Glenwood Sports Center at 9:30 a.m.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is Canada’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and sends a message of inclusion and hope to people affected by the disease. The fun and family-friendly event takes place in more than 20 communities across the province. Each event is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or who has invaluably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. The Port Alberni Walk will honour all caregivers.

“Our community honourees are such an integral part of our Walk,” said Angie Kok, Manager Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “With 55 per cent of Canadians saying they would not share a dementia diagnosis with their friends, our honourees’ grace and courage in sharing their story helps us reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Honourees also let other people on the dementia journey know they are not alone.”

Caregivers, family members and friends often provide care 24 hours each day, 365 days each year. It’s a incredibly challenging responsibility, both physically and emotionally. Caregivers selflessly commit to this work with empathy, determination and kindness. They are instrumental in helping people living with dementia feel acknowledged, valued and included – bringing us one step closer to a dementia-friendly society.

Funds raised will connect British Columbians affected by dementia with local support and education, and help enable research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.