March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw produces third Vancouver Island millionaire in the past two weeks

It must be something in the water.
For the third time in two weeks, a lottery ticket purchased on Vancouver Island has produced a millionaire.
According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation website, playnow.com, the Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize has been awarded to a ticket purchased on the “North Island.”
The ticket matching the number 19117903-02 is worth $1,000,000.
The $9 million jackpot, for matching all six numbers, was won by a single ticket in Quebec.
The winning numbers were 7, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 36. The bonus number was 28.
The March 11 Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a coffee shop group in Campbell River.
A week before that (March 4), a ticket pursed in Courtenay was the $2 million grand prize winner of the BC49 draw.
That prize has yet to be claimed.
