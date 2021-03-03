An endangered Vancouver Island marmot suns itself on rocks at Mount Washington, near the Comox Valley. Learn more about this endangered species with the Alberni Valley Nature Club. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER, AV NATURE CLUB)

An endangered Vancouver Island marmot suns itself on rocks at Mount Washington, near the Comox Valley. Learn more about this endangered species with the Alberni Valley Nature Club. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER, AV NATURE CLUB)

Marmots, underwater mysteries part of Alberni Valley Nature Club lineup

Club kicks off membership drive with series of Zoom chats

The Alberni Valley Nature Club is kicking off its 2021 membership drive by holding a series of Zoom webinars. To whet people’s appetite, the club has lined up four speakers for March 8, April 12, May 10 and June 14.

Adam Taylor, executive director of the Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation, will speak March 8 about the endangered marmots that live exclusively on the Island. In addition to explaining the life habits of these unique creatures, why they are endangered and what’s being done to help them survive, he will bring us up to date with last summer’s efforts. Did you know there are marmots up above Labour Day Lake?

Doctor John Reynolds will be the April 12 speaker. Reynolds is a familiar face in Bamfield at the Marine Sciences Centre during the field season. He is also the chair of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC). He is also a passionate advocate of iNaturalist, a world-wide app where one can both learn about nature and contribute observations to a world wide data base, or any specific park, valley or back yard. He will both take viewers through the app and explain what they can do with it. This is an ideal pandemic app where one can learn in the field and be socially distant.

When you become a member of the Alberni Valley Nature Club, you become a member of BC Nature with other affiliated clubs across Vancouver Island and British Columbia. And that means there are other highly skilled people who can speak on various topics in the other clubs—people such as Doug Fraser of Nature Nanaimo, the May 10 speaker, says organizer Sandy McRuer. Fraser was a biology teacher before he retired. He has traveled on expeditions all over the world with students or on science projects. He will be presenting “Inspired by Nature.”

The final presenter, June 14, will be Peter Mieras from Rendezvous Dive Adventures in Rainy Bay. For those that don’t know, Rainy Bay is located near the mouth of the Alberni Inlet, in Barkley Sound. Vancouver Island is known as one of the top diving locations in the world, and Mieras’ location is pristine. He also is an incredible underwater videographer, so we expect this webinar to be a visual treat.

The Alberni Valley Nature Club came into being at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “Of course all our planned activities were shut down. So the steering committee had to bide its time,” McRuer said.

“With the prospect of vaccines ahead, we thought it was time to start up again with online activities and some limited field projects: projects like building and putting up bird houses, bat houses etc., planting trees, broom busting, and scavenger hunts for the kids.”

Webinars are free for anyone to join, but people must register to receive the Zoom link by e-mailing Sandy McRuer at smcruer@shaw.ca. For those interested in more, annual nature club memberships are available for individuals, students and families, starting at $30. Contact McRuer to purchase a membership.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictNature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Poster popping up in Island communities falsely claiming COVID restrictions are over

Just Posted

An endangered Vancouver Island marmot suns itself on rocks at Mount Washington, near the Comox Valley. Learn more about this endangered species with the Alberni Valley Nature Club. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER, AV NATURE CLUB)
Marmots, underwater mysteries part of Alberni Valley Nature Club lineup

Club kicks off membership drive with series of Zoom chats

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. The art gallery has COVID-19 protective measures in place. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre puts out a call to artists

Port Alberni’s Community Arts Council will hold a pandemic-inspired art exhibit

Staff and students at Shelter Farm work in a greenhouse during the last growing season. The farm has wrapped up for winter and is setting its sights on expansion of programs for spring. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS, SHELTER FARM)
Port Alberni Shelter Farm grows with the seasons

Food production, processing the next step

The Chan family stands in front of the donor recognition wall at West Coast General Hospital with the new ultrasound that was purchased with their donation. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Doctor’s estate funds new ultrasound machine at West Coast General Hospital

Dr. Shiu Fai Chan worked at Port Alberni’s hospital for years

Gregory Ould, co-founder and executive director of Blanket BC, drops off warming blankets to Our Home on Eighth shelter in Port Alberni during a tour of Vancouver Island on Feb. 19, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Blanket BC delivers warmth, hope to Vancouver Island’s homeless

Gregory Ould donated blankets, toques in five communities

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

The City of Duncan will implement a new pilot project targeting vandalism this spring. (File photo)
Graffiti trouble? Duncan will give you the brush and the paint to remove it

Initiative based on a successful project to protect Port Alberni from unwanted spray paint

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

This was the scene outside North Saanich’s Parkland Secondary School after an attempted but unsuccessful break-and-enter into the school torched an ATM inside of it. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP did not make any arrests and currently lack suspects as the investigation continues. Members of the public who may have witnessed something or possess other information can contact police at (250) 656-3931 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (Submitted)
Money to burn: burglars torch North Saanich high school ATM

Police dogs searched the exterior and interior of the school after early morning break-and-enter

The first of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft—the Dash-8—becomes operational. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace) Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s new De Havilland Dash-8-100 long-range surveillance air craft is capable of staying aloft for eight to 10 hours for a variety of missions up and down the B.C. coast. (Photo supplied by PAL Aerospace)
New plane will double DFO’s surveillance capacity in B.C.

The Dash-8 will fly out of Campbell River for enforcement, conservation missions

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

Most Read