Barb Kalugin, chair of the Community For Kids Port Alberni Chapter, is presented with a cheque for $832 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation from Anita Sutherland, Director of Operations and Opportunities with McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

McLean Mill Christmas event raises more than $800 for BC Children’s Hospital

Festival of Trees fundraiser went virtual due to COVID-19

McLean Mill National Historic Site, in collaboration with multiple organizations in the community, raised more than $800 in funds for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation this past Christmas season.

In October, McLean Mill announced that it was taking on the much-loved Festival of Trees fundraiser. However, when COVID-19 restrictions in late November put a stop to any gatherings, the intended Outdoor Heritage Light Up and BC Festival of Trees quickly became a virtual event.

Four local groups came together to provide creative decorations for the trees. The trees were photographed and made available for virtual viewing online, with donations captured through links on the website. As a thank you for the children’s efforts in creating the beautiful decorations, the group that brought in the most fundraising was honoured with a donut day, which took place on Jan. 15. This year’s winner was Lisa Laslo’s Grade 5 class from AW Neill Elementary School (with vintage ribbon contributions from Jen Penner’s StrongStart Program).

Local bakers and owners of Mountain View Bakery, Chris and Terrie Admiraal, supported the fundraiser with complimentary sprinkle donuts for the Grade 5 class, which raised more than a third of the total $832 for charity.

The funds donated from this event will go the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation to help support meeting the most critical health care needs of kids in the community, such as research into childhood disease, rehabilitation therapies and equipment.

BC Children’s Hospital serves approximately 200 children for Port Alberni, as well as hundreds more from the west coast, and central and northern Vancouver Island every year.

Grade 5 students from Mrs. Laslo’s class at AW Neill enjoy their donuts, compliments of Mountain View Bakery, as congratulations for creating beautiful ornaments that resulted in the highest contribution of donations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Barb Kalugin, chair of the Community For Kids Port Alberni Chapter, is presented with a cheque for $832 for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation from Anita Sutherland, Director of Operations and Opportunities with McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
McLean Mill Christmas event raises more than $800 for BC Children's Hospital

Festival of Trees fundraiser went virtual due to COVID-19

