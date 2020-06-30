McLean Mill will open for summer season on July 1

McLean Mill National Historic Site will open to the public for the summer season on Canada Day.

The site will be open for tours and some new lawn games will be introduced, site manager Susan Denning said.

Emily Jones will spend the summer offering guided historical tours of the site. The cookhouse has been kitted out with artifacts from 1953, when the mill was at the height of operation; guests will be able to look through the windows to see the setup but COVID-19 restriction prevent staff from opening buildings to the public this year.

The gift shop has been stocked with new specialty items and souvenirs, manager Anita Sutherland noted.

The site expects to offer food services later in July, said Bill Collette, CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has the tourism contract at the mill this year.

Several COVID-19 restrictions are in place: people must register for historical tours, there will be a sanitization station and a limited number of people will be permitted in the gift shop at one time. Visitors are urged to keep their physical distance as well.

Self-directed tours are always available through McLean Mill.



