Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

$30K available for charities responding to COVID-19; deadline is Oct. 30

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation announced it will provide $30,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19.

This second round of funding is part of an ongoing partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This national effort is a second round of funding that aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Alberni Valley Community Foundation is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“As infection rates start to rise again in communities across the country, ongoing support is vital in the fight against COVID-19,” says Hugh Grist, AVCF board chair.

“Local charities and non-profit organizations are pillars in this community. For over six months, they have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most but the reality is, they’re struggling with increased demand at the same time as revenues have decreased,” he added. “We’re thrilled to be able to flow additional emergency funding their way through the ECSF but we also see the need for stabilization support for the sector, so they can continue their good work in our community over the long haul.”

The ECSF was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada. A first round of funding was disbursed through the community foundation network across Canada in June and July. The Alberni Valley Community Foundation awarded $30,000 to 12 organizations in the area.

Starting immediately, the Alberni Valley Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 30, and applications should be submitted at https://cfc-fcc.smapply.ca/prog/ECSF/. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCharity and DonationsCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Just Posted

Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

$30K available for charities responding to COVID-19; deadline is Oct. 30

Alberni District Secondary School principal Rob Souther, ADSS Breakfast Club Coordinator Melody Burton, Andrew Johns and employees William Dorr and Erika Salvino celebrate Johns’ donation of $5,000 to the breakfast club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Feeding Alberni Valley residents one dollar at a time

Local organizations benefit from charitable donations

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Indigenous woman, Maxine Thomas, who was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP are looking for missing woman

Maxine Thomas hasn’t been seen by family since Oct. 3

Port Alberni’s Train Station is located on Kingsway Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni applies for funding to upgrade historic train station

Provincial grant would alleviate tax burden while bringing heritage building up to code

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read