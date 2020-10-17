More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation announced it will provide $30,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19.

This second round of funding is part of an ongoing partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This national effort is a second round of funding that aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Alberni Valley Community Foundation is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“As infection rates start to rise again in communities across the country, ongoing support is vital in the fight against COVID-19,” says Hugh Grist, AVCF board chair.

“Local charities and non-profit organizations are pillars in this community. For over six months, they have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most but the reality is, they’re struggling with increased demand at the same time as revenues have decreased,” he added. “We’re thrilled to be able to flow additional emergency funding their way through the ECSF but we also see the need for stabilization support for the sector, so they can continue their good work in our community over the long haul.”

The ECSF was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada. A first round of funding was disbursed through the community foundation network across Canada in June and July. The Alberni Valley Community Foundation awarded $30,000 to 12 organizations in the area.

Starting immediately, the Alberni Valley Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 30, and applications should be submitted at https://cfc-fcc.smapply.ca/prog/ECSF/. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

