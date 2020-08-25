Artist Shayne Lloyd adds some finishing touches to an image of the moon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Mural near Harbour Quay entrance completed

Artists in the ‘touch-up’ stage after rain delay

Despite a rain delay, a mural near the entrance to Harbour Quay was scheduled to be completed this week.

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary Club was nearing completion of the painted mural on the brick wall of the Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME) building on Harbour Road when Mother Nature interrupted. The estimated project completion date was Aug. 21, but due to wet weather, production was put on hold and restarted Saturday, Aug. 22.

The Port Alberni Port Authority and City of Port Alberni granted an additional road closure for the extra work time. The mural was scheduled to be finished on Monday, Aug. 24.

“We’re just in the touch-up stage,” said Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club on Monday morning.

While the artists have been working, members of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club have been on site to answer questions from the public and take donations. McGifford said the mural has gained a lot of interest from passersby.

“The response from the public has been very positive,” he added.

The completed mural is a collage of images depicting the history of Tseshaht First Nation. In the centre of the image are five drums, with five Tseshaht First Nation elders depicted in the circles. Artist Shayne Lloyd has collaborated with Nuu-chah-nulth artists Tim Paul and Gordon Dick, as well as Tseshaht First Nation, to complete the mural.

Arrowsmith Rotary is still holding its Brick by Brick fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the mural. To purchase a brick for $25, reach out to arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com or visit the Arrowsmith Rotary Facebook page. Orders can also be placed in person at INEO Employment Services and Swale Rock Cafe (both on Argyle Street).


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Artist Shayne Lloyd adds some finishing touches to the mural on the back of the Canadian Maritime Engineering building on Harbour Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Just Posted

Mural near Harbour Quay entrance completed

Artists in the ‘touch-up’ stage after rain delay

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for ‘safety reasons’

VALLEY SENIORS: Popular teacher, volunteer shares her passion for Port Alberni

Taimi Rose loves where she lives

LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s Third Avenue circa 1940

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Nanaimo man sentenced for possessing child pornography

William Herbert Erick Kreibom, 63, found in possession of more than 8,000 images

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Most Read