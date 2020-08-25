Mural near Harbour Quay entrance completed

Artist Shayne Lloyd adds some finishing touches to an image of the moon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Despite a rain delay, a mural near the entrance to Harbour Quay was scheduled to be completed this week.

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary Club was nearing completion of the painted mural on the brick wall of the Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME) building on Harbour Road when Mother Nature interrupted. The estimated project completion date was Aug. 21, but due to wet weather, production was put on hold and restarted Saturday, Aug. 22.

The Port Alberni Port Authority and City of Port Alberni granted an additional road closure for the extra work time. The mural was scheduled to be finished on Monday, Aug. 24.

“We’re just in the touch-up stage,” said Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club on Monday morning.

While the artists have been working, members of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club have been on site to answer questions from the public and take donations. McGifford said the mural has gained a lot of interest from passersby.

“The response from the public has been very positive,” he added.

The completed mural is a collage of images depicting the history of Tseshaht First Nation. In the centre of the image are five drums, with five Tseshaht First Nation elders depicted in the circles. Artist Shayne Lloyd has collaborated with Nuu-chah-nulth artists Tim Paul and Gordon Dick, as well as Tseshaht First Nation, to complete the mural.

Arrowsmith Rotary is still holding its Brick by Brick fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the mural. To purchase a brick for $25, reach out to arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com or visit the Arrowsmith Rotary Facebook page. Orders can also be placed in person at INEO Employment Services and Swale Rock Cafe (both on Argyle Street).



