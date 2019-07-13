Sylvia Springer, president of the Alberni Valley Assisted Living Society, thanks the Legion and Bob Hackwell, right, for the new gazebo. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

New gazebo for Alberni’s Heritage Place

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Residents of Heritage Place Assisted Living in Port Alberni will now be able to enjoy a new gazebo, accessible to all residents.

On Thursday, June 27, Heritage Place residents were treated to an early celebration of Canada Day with a flag raising and the singing of O Canada, directed by activities coordinator Susan Recksiedler. Special guests included members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293, who helped to enable the building of the new gazebo by providing funding to Heritage Place.

READ: Heritage Place celebrates 10 years

The building was made on site by maintenance man Bob Hackwell and was given the name “Heritage Haven” by resident Jodi Rocke. Sylvia Springer, the president of the Alberni Valley Assisted Living Society, thanked the Legion and Hackwell for making the gazebo a reality.

After the dedication, there were refreshments in the dining hall, including a cake decorated in a Canada Day theme by Nicola Denis.

 

Legion members George Broughton and George Poole and activities director Susan Recksiedler leading the singing of O Canada on Thursday, June 27. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Nicola Denis decorated this cake and then cut it up for residents to enjoy. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Previous story
Sproat Lake Regatta returns to Alberni Valley

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s SPCA asks for help after three animals undergo surgery

The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA is making a public appeal for… Continue reading

Sproat Lake Regatta returns to Alberni Valley

Sproat Lake to host racing action from July 14-15

New rental units proposed for Woodland Village in Port Alberni

The new development would include four five-storey buildings with 150 units

MAINSTAGE: Age of Arousal the final play in Theatre BC’s festival

Tickets available for July 12 performance at the ADSS Theatre

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Most Read