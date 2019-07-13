New gazebo for Alberni’s Heritage Place

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Residents of Heritage Place Assisted Living in Port Alberni will now be able to enjoy a new gazebo, accessible to all residents.

On Thursday, June 27, Heritage Place residents were treated to an early celebration of Canada Day with a flag raising and the singing of O Canada, directed by activities coordinator Susan Recksiedler. Special guests included members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293, who helped to enable the building of the new gazebo by providing funding to Heritage Place.

The building was made on site by maintenance man Bob Hackwell and was given the name “Heritage Haven” by resident Jodi Rocke. Sylvia Springer, the president of the Alberni Valley Assisted Living Society, thanked the Legion and Hackwell for making the gazebo a reality.

After the dedication, there were refreshments in the dining hall, including a cake decorated in a Canada Day theme by Nicola Denis.

Legion members George Broughton and George Poole and activities director Susan Recksiedler leading the singing of O Canada on Thursday, June 27. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO