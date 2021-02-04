New North Island College workshop series focuses on the design and development industry

Workshops provide opportunity for students to connect with professionals in the industry

Developer Alex Dunae will be the next speaker in the Ingenuity on Edge workshop series, hosted by NIC’s DIGITAL Design + Development faculty. The workshop is Friday, Feb 5 from 9:30 am – 12: 30 pm.

North Island College’s DIGITAL Design + Development program is launching a new workshop series, focused on learning from local professionals in the design and development industry.

The goal of the Ingenuity on Edge workshops is to provide an opportunity for students, faculty and members of the public to connect with local industry experts and hear about the latest trends and technological improvements in the fields of user experience design, mobile app development, and digital advertising.

“Our industry moves at a breakneck pace, so continuous learning and enhancement of skills are key for both our students and faculty,” said NIC faculty member and series coordinator Ashley Blacquiere. “This series of workshops will be instrumental in providing an opportunity to learn about new industry techniques directly from those who practice them daily.”

Along with learning the latest industry trends, the workshops also provide an opportunity for students to connect with local professionals in the industry.

“We have always worked to foster a close connection between our students and local members of the industry,” said Blacquiere. “They serve as mentors and often seek out our students when they have job openings. These workshops provide an opportunity for connection and also for our students to see directly where the skills and knowledge they are building in our programs can take them and what career paths and opportunities are out there.”

The next workshop will feature Alex Dunae, a local developer who is part of the team behind tickit.ca, leading attendees through the build of a progressive web app with React and TypeScript.

Dunae is a long-time support of the DIGITAL Design + Development programs at NIC, serving as a part-time instructor, curriculum advisory committee member and guest lecturer.

The workshop is Friday, Feb. 5 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm and is free to attend. You can register for the workshop at https://nicart.tickit.ca/.

Learn more about the work of NIC’s DIGITAL Design + Development department: www.nic.bc.ca/digital-design-development.

