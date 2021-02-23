Isha Rai, age nine, raised more than $3,000 for Coldest Night of the Year in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Nine-year-old raises $3K for Coldest Night of the Year

Port Alberni’s Isha Rai was highest-earning participant in annual fundraiser

A young girl in Port Alberni raised more than $3,000 for the homeless, hurting and hungry in the community.

Isha Rai, age nine, took part in Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 20 and managed to raise $3,300.13. Rai’s total was the highest raised by an individual walker in Port Alberni this year.

Coldest Night of the Year is a pledge-based fundraising walk that raises money for Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS). All proceeds from the event go towards programs such as counselling, outreach and victim services.

Rai has been walking with Team RBC in the Coldest Night of the Year event since she was six years old. In past years, she and her family have held samosa fundraisers, with all proceeds going to the event, but this was not possible in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Rai raised funds by approaching her family and friends for pledges.

“I work hard to raise funds, because for some people they don’t have the things they need and we can help them get them,” explained Rai. “It’s just not me that makes a difference, it is everyone in the community that helps. If you give back to the community, that is what feels good.”

Rai once again walked as a member of Team RBC. This year, Team RBC had a team of 15 walkers. The team ranked the second highest in fundraising for Coldest Night of the Year—after the ACAWS Allstars—with a grand total of $4,050.13.

ACAWS had a fundraising goal of $30,000, but this year’s Coldest Night event managed to raise $33,000.

People are still welcome to walk and make donations at www.cnoy.org for the month of February.

