Introduction to Criminology (CRM-101) and other North Island College spring and summer courses are available in both seven-week and 14-week sessions and are delivered entirely online starting in May. Visit www.nic.bc.ca/spring-summer-2021 to browse course offerings. Photo supplied

North Island College digital summer courses lighten students’ workloads

North Island College is offering students a wide range of transferable courses starting in May to help students get a head start on university or post-secondary studies in the fall.

Spring and summer courses are available in both seven-week and 14-week sessions and will be delivered almost entirely online.

“We look forward to welcoming our intersession students this spring and summer,” said Neil Cruickshank, NIC’s dean of arts, science and technology. “We have put together a strong mix of courses that will enable students in all subjects the opportunity to get a head start to the fall.

“Intersession courses are a great opportunity to explore your interests and passions too, whether it’s in the arts, one of the STEM fields or other areas of study.” Digital class sizes are capped at 35 students (or lower) and course credits transfer seamlessly to Vancouver Island University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Victoria and other post-secondary institutions.

With NIC tuition among the lowest in the province, students can also save money by taking courses in the spring or summer — whether they’re studying biology, chemistry, English, mathematics, business, psychology or in another area of study.

Examples of courses include Financial Accounting Fundamentals (BUS-100), Essay Writing and Critical Analysis (ENG-115), Introduction to Criminology (CRM-101), Anatomy and Physiology II (BIO-161) and Canadian History: Pre-Confederation (HIS-111).

Anyone interested in starting classes this May, or want to check out available courses, visit www.nic.bc.ca/spring-summer-2021 or contact a student recruiter-advisor at futurestudents@nic.bc.ca.

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC Hospital Unit Clerks join front line at local health care facilities

Just Posted

The Tofino Bus is hoping to resume service by the first week of April. (Tofino Bus Photo)
Island bus service to resume

Tofino Bus could be operational by April after gov’t cash injection

Members of the 100-plus Women Who Care–Port Alberni group donate $16,500 to the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA in February 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Large donation gives boost to Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch

100-plus Women Who Care Port Alberni chapter chooses SPCA for quarterly donation

New lacrosse players practiced shooting drills during a “Try It” session at the Glenwood Centre on Thursday, March 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Young athletes give lacrosse a try

Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association introduced new players to Canada’s sport

The Alberni Valley News has a number of paper boxes that serve rural and outlying neighbourhoods within its readership area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley News discovers unauthorized flyer stuffed in rural editions

Parent company Black Press Media does not endorse the flyer or its content

The Uptown Urban Farming Collective, which is organizing the Alberni Valley’s online Seedy Saturday for 2021, includes Mike Youds, Theresa Szymanis, Stephen Fisher-Bradley, Jen Fisher-Bradley, Colleen Leary and Bob Leary. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS)
Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday goes online for 2021

Many of the same vendors can be found online, but ambience isn’t the same

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

Jacob Baggott, 4, is raising money for his favourite train conductor, Claude Jolivet, and Heritage Acres after a fire March 17 damaged the family attraction. (Courtesy of Ali Baggott)
Four-year-old Island boy raises thousands for Heritage Acres following fire

Heritage Acres is Jacob Baggott’s favourite place to ride trains

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Horgan, Premier of B.C. praises the efforts of Prince Rupert with the success of the community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his briefing on March 24. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert has reached 85% COVID vaccination mark

Prince Rupert’s attitude is needed across the province, Premier said

The BC SPCA is reminding drivers of the dangers of having pets in vehicles, both when leaving it parked and when travelling. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA warns drivers about dangers of pets in vehicles, both when parked and travelling

Use harnesses, crates, and don’t let your dog stick its head out the window are all tips from SPCA

Most Read