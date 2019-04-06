North Island College robotics summer camps expanding

A participant in North Island College’s robotics camp in July 2018 demonstrates how his invention moves a marble from one place to another. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Students interested in science, technology, math and engineering can further develop their skills with a new summer camp added to the North Island College schedule this year.

NICBotCamps teach students to build, program and control Lego robots. New this year, a Level 2 camp will teach students aged 10-14 more advanced builds and coding, as well as sensors.

“Level 2 is aimed at students who have taken one of our Lego Robotics camps or have previous Lego Robotics experience and want to expand on their skills,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI). “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to bring the Lego Robotics camps to communities on the North Island and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to expand on the camps we offer so more students have the opportunity to explore STEM skills in a fun and interactive way.”

The Level 1 camps are for students aged nine to 12, while Level 2 is for students aged 10-14.

The week-long camps will run throughout the summer and will rotate through the region, with the first camps scheduled in Gold River in July. Levels 1 and 2 will be hosted in Port Alberni from August 19-23. Registration for the camps is open now.

For more information on the camps, including videos with past participants, visit www.nic.bc.ca/robots.