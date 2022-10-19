Jane Atherton is the new chairperson for the North Island College board of governors. Photo supplied

North Island College selects new board of governors chair

The North Island College board of governors has selected Jane Atherton as the new chair of the board.

Atherton has served on the board since 2017 and served the last two years as vice-chair. She replaces Eric Mosley, who will continue to serve on the board as past chair and Port Alberni community representative.

Atherton has extensive experience developed through various leadership, executive and management roles. She owns Cottage Fever Interior Design and was the publisher of 24 Hours newspaper. She was a director for the Vancouver Sun and Province newspapers. She also currently serves on the board of directors for the BC division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“I’m honoured and privileged to serve as chair,” said Atherton. “I want to thank Eric for the incredible time, effort and commitment he has shown to NIC and I’m grateful he will continue to serve as past chair for next coming year.”

Patricia Trasolini, who joined the board in 2019, will serve as vice-chair.

At the same meeting, members welcomed new community representative Dr. Nancy Arsenault of Comox.

Arsenault has a 30-year career with public, private and not-for-profit sectors in Canada and abroad. She is the managing partner of Tourism Cafe Canada, an award-winning company that specializes in the tourism training industry and industry development.

“I’m honoured to have been appointed to the North Island College board of governors by Minister Kang, Advanced Education and Skills Training,” Arsenault said. “I am a passionate believer in the importance of education, and as we re-stabilize from the pandemic having a qualified workforce is even more critical than ever.”

The board also met the two incoming student representatives, who were elected to the board this month. Business degree student Jaewon Kim and global business management student Sunny Thakur begin their one-year terms in November.

The three new members join Atherton, Trasolini, Mosley, along with Shelley Humble, Barry Minaker, Valery Puetz, Murray Erickson (faculty representative) and Rylee LaTrace (support staff representative).

NIC president Lisa Domae and Wilma Gus, chair of NIC’s education council, also sit as ex officio board members.

For more information on the work of NIC’s Board of Governors, including upcoming meetings and agendas, visit www.nic.bc.ca/board.

