Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes reach destinations

More than 300 shoeboxes filled by Port Alberni volunteers for children worldwide

Despite the challenges posed by inflation, shortages, and the conflict in Ukraine, Canadians packed 415,072 shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2022 Samaritan’s Purse shoebox campaign, Operation Christmas Child. That’s an increase of more than 1,000 shoebox gifts over 2021’s total.

Port Alberni residents packed 324 shoeboxes in 2022, said Samaritan’s Purse Canada spokesperson Frank King.

Distribution of shoeboxes around the world has already begun. Children in Ukraine, the Philippines, Central America, and western Africa began receiving shoeboxes in early February.

The 415,072 boxes donated in 2022—including tens of thousands of boxes packed online at PackaBox.ca—were part of a worldwide total of nearly 10.6 million collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Canadians,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. “These gift-filled shoeboxes are a tangible expression of God’s love and will provide joy and hope to children, many of whom have never received a gift before.”

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan’s Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine. This year, Samaritan’s Purse collected its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child’s internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes year-round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos.

