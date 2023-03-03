Children in Costa Rica open their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in 2022. (FRANK KING PHOTO)

Children in Costa Rica open their Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in 2022. (FRANK KING PHOTO)

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes reach destinations

More than 300 shoeboxes filled by Port Alberni volunteers for children worldwide

Despite the challenges posed by inflation, shortages, and the conflict in Ukraine, Canadians packed 415,072 shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2022 Samaritan’s Purse shoebox campaign, Operation Christmas Child. That’s an increase of more than 1,000 shoebox gifts over 2021’s total.

Port Alberni residents packed 324 shoeboxes in 2022, said Samaritan’s Purse Canada spokesperson Frank King.

Distribution of shoeboxes around the world has already begun. Children in Ukraine, the Philippines, Central America, and western Africa began receiving shoeboxes in early February.

The 415,072 boxes donated in 2022—including tens of thousands of boxes packed online at PackaBox.ca—were part of a worldwide total of nearly 10.6 million collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Canadians,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. “These gift-filled shoeboxes are a tangible expression of God’s love and will provide joy and hope to children, many of whom have never received a gift before.”

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan’s Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine. This year, Samaritan’s Purse collected its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child’s internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes year-round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos.

Alberni ValleyCharity and DonationsPort Alberni

 

A family in Senegal open Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes together during a 2022 visit. (FRANK KING PHOTO)

A family in Senegal open Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes together during a 2022 visit. (FRANK KING PHOTO)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash
Next story
Port Alberni’s Ernie Nash celebrates 90th birthday surrounded by family

Just Posted

North Island College Comox Valley campus. File photo
Applications open for North Island College student scholarships and bursaries

Ernie Nash celebrates his 90th birthday at a party on Feb. 11, surrounded by family. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni’s Ernie Nash celebrates 90th birthday surrounded by family

Artist Guy Langlois displays two watercolour paintings he is considering entering as part of ‘Climate Change,’ an upcoming exhibition at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Climate Change’ exhibit coming to Grove Art Gallery

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Oceana Canada celebrates commitment to protect B.C. Seamounts

Pop-up banner image