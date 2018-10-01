PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Port Alberni Association for Community Living celebrated Disability Employment Awareness Month with a celebration and information sharing meeting on Sept. 26.

Employers and employees gathered at the Margaret Street location to share their experiences. Starboard Grill Restaurant, which employs two people from the Community Employment Program, provided appetizers.

49 percent of British Columbians with a disability are currently unemployed, according to Community Living BC. The Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals with unique abilities obtain and maintain employment in the community. Vocational councillors identify what type of work best suits the individual, then provide on-the-job support and training, assist in developing natural supports in the workplace and ensure that there is follow-up and support as needed.

“We will maintain a relationship with the individual and the employer so that we can step back in to provide support whenever necessary,” said M.G. Walker, vocational counsellor at PAACL. “The Community Employment Program has been very successful, and many of our participants are working in various jobs throughout the community thanks to our inclusive business partners.”

Anyone with questions about hiring in the community can call 250-724-7150, opt. 2. ext. 1.