Simone Meyers (centre) won a raffle for a free board game from West Coast Home Hardware. Jan Lavertu (right), owner and operator, hired Matthew MacDonald (left) in August 2017. MacDonald works on sanding, painting and oiling these board games that are shipped all over the world. SUBMITTED PHOTO

PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals gain employment

Port Alberni Association for Community Living celebrated Disability Employment Awareness Month with a celebration and information sharing meeting on Sept. 26.

Employers and employees gathered at the Margaret Street location to share their experiences. Starboard Grill Restaurant, which employs two people from the Community Employment Program, provided appetizers.

49 percent of British Columbians with a disability are currently unemployed, according to Community Living BC. The Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals with unique abilities obtain and maintain employment in the community. Vocational councillors identify what type of work best suits the individual, then provide on-the-job support and training, assist in developing natural supports in the workplace and ensure that there is follow-up and support as needed.

“We will maintain a relationship with the individual and the employer so that we can step back in to provide support whenever necessary,” said M.G. Walker, vocational counsellor at PAACL. “The Community Employment Program has been very successful, and many of our participants are working in various jobs throughout the community thanks to our inclusive business partners.”

Anyone with questions about hiring in the community can call 250-724-7150, opt. 2. ext. 1.

Previous story
Sea Cadets celebrate more than 70 years in the Alberni Valley

Just Posted

PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals gain employment

Traffic light upgrade scheduled for 10th Ave and Redford Street

Port Alberni commuters may face delays

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni

Tickets still available for Huu-ay-aht sponsored dinner on Friday, Sept. 28

Port Alberni’s Gerry Fitzgerald suits up for Minnesota Wild training camp

The former BCHL player is now signed with the Iowa Wild in the AHL

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Out with NAFTA, in with USMCA: Canada inks new trade deal

The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine

Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Two killed in separate Okanagan crashes

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Vees open at home with a win

Penticton Vees shut down Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Most Read