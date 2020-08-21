Painting progresses on mural near Harbour Quay

Work is progressing quickly on a mural near the entrance to Harbour Quay.

Artist Shayne Lloyd has been hard at work adding colour to the brick wall behind Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME). He could be spotted adding some shading during a painting session on the morning of Monday, Aug. 17.

READ MORE: Work begins on mural near Harbour Quay

Although rainfall this week has interrupted his work, you can still head down to the brick wall across the street from the train station and see the portraits that Lloyd has started, representing five Tseshaht First Nation elders.

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club is still raising funds for the mural with the sale of bricks. To purchase a brick for $25, reach out to arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com or visit the Arrowsmith Rotary Facebook page. Orders can also be placed in person at INEO Employment Services and Swale Rock Cafe (both on Argyle Street).

ArtPort Alberni