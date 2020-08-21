Shayne Lloyd does some shading work on a mural on the side of Canadian Maritime Engineering, near the entrance to Harbour Quay. Lloyd began painting on Aug. 3, and he is hoping to have the project finished by the end of August. Part of Harbour Road will remain closed to traffic during painting, Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Painting progresses on mural near Harbour Quay

Portraits have been added, representing five Tseshaht First Nation elders

Work is progressing quickly on a mural near the entrance to Harbour Quay.

Artist Shayne Lloyd has been hard at work adding colour to the brick wall behind Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME). He could be spotted adding some shading during a painting session on the morning of Monday, Aug. 17.

READ MORE: Work begins on mural near Harbour Quay

Although rainfall this week has interrupted his work, you can still head down to the brick wall across the street from the train station and see the portraits that Lloyd has started, representing five Tseshaht First Nation elders.

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club is still raising funds for the mural with the sale of bricks. To purchase a brick for $25, reach out to arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com or visit the Arrowsmith Rotary Facebook page. Orders can also be placed in person at INEO Employment Services and Swale Rock Cafe (both on Argyle Street).

ArtPort Alberni

