Participants double at Parkinson’s Superwalk in Port Alberni

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The second annual Parkinson’s Superwalk in Port Alberni saw not only an increase in funds raised (from $4,000 to $4,727), but also an increase in participants—from 25 last year to more than 50 this year. The weather was even better, with only a slight mist of rain at the Sunday morning walk at Victoria Quay.

Kathy MacLean, manager at the Best Western Plus Barclay Hotel, was in shock when she saw her fellow employees—including Hotel owner Peter Mugleston, her family and 20-month-old grandchild Liam Vandenbroek. They had all come out to lend their support to MacLean, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven years ago. She goes to the Alberni Fitness Centre for the boxing and other mobility training, and continues to actively work at the Sports Bar.

If you or someone you know has Parkinson’s and you would like to join the local support group, they meet on the first Monday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Smittys for coffee and camaraderie.

Rhett Mearns, one and a half years old, dons his superhero cape just before the walk for Parkinson’s. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Ted Charlesworth leads everyone for the Parkinson’s Walk. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO