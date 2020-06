PHOTOS: Alberni grads cruise around town

ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS grads cruise around Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A little rain didn’t dampen the mood during a cruise on Saturday, June 27 for the 2020 Alberni District Secondary School graduates.

The 2020 prom was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but grads were still able to take part in an Island Health-approved, socially-distanced prom celebration. Cars left from the Alberni Athletic Hall on Saturday evening, travelling down Roger Street and Stamp Avenue to Harbour Quay before returning to the Athletic Hall.

The virtual ADSS graduation ceremony will be airing on Friday, July 3. Viewers can watch it on Shaw TV at 7 p.m.

Graduation 2020