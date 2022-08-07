Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

One of the most popular shopping spots in Port Alberni is re-opening after a prolonged closure.

The Alberni Health Care Auxiliary has announced that The Attic thrift store will officially re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The shop was forced to close at the end of February when water started pouring through the ceiling. Thankfully, nothing was destroyed and the ceiling and roof have now been repaired. Auxiliary volunteers have been working to get the store ready to open.

The re-opening kicks off on Tuesday with The Attic’s popular $7.50 bag sale, where patrons can fill a bag for $7.50 (the only exceptions are jewellery and furniture). New store hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The money raised from The Attic goes directly to equip West Coast General Hospital with much-needed equipment after the auxiliary asks doctors and nurses what is needed. In the past, the auxiliary has purchased a fetal monitor, wheelchairs and a bariatric bed. Money raised also goes towards bursaries that are given to graduating high school students.

Volunteers reiterate that although they appreciate donations, please only drop them off during the store’s open hours. Donations can be dropped off through the alley directly behind the storefront. When bringing items to donate, please make sure that they are clean and usable. Please don’t drop off furniture—only small pieces like end tables are accepted, as the store does not have the space for larger items.

For those interested in volunteering, applications are available in the store at 4778 Johnston Rd.

