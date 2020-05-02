Port Alberni: a look back

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

The First West Coast General Hospital, photographed in 1932, shows a large wing added to the original two-storey building on Redford Street. The site was chosen in the early 1900s because it was partway between 'Alberni' and 'Port Alberni'. Abbeyfield House and the Port Alberni RCMP detachment now sit on the site of the first hospital.

West Coast General Hospital, now located on Redford Street, has a century-old history in Port Alberni.

The First West Coast General Hospital, photographed in 1932, shows a large wing added to the original two-storey building on Redford Street. The site was chosen in the early 1900s because it was partway between ‘Alberni’ and ‘Port Alberni’. Abbeyfield House and the Port Alberni RCMP detachment now sit on the site of the first hospital.

The present hospital opened in 2000, and is already planning an expansion of its emergency department—although the coronavirus pandemic has pushed those plans to the side for now.

This photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum's collection. Many of them can be viewed online.

The Alberni Valley News is working with the Alberni Valley Museum and other organizations to feature historic photos in A Look Back every week. Is there an aspect of the Valley’s history you’d like us to feature? Do you have an historic photo you’d like to share? E-mail editor Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

A LOOK BACK: at the Alberni District Fall Fair

