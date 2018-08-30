Port Alberni adopts Tofino Tour de Rock rider

Amanda McRae is gearing up for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

McRae lost her father to cancer last November. She became involved in the Tour de Rock while her father was undergoing treatment in Ontario—joining in too late to take on the ride, but able to help her fellow Ucluelet rider Const. Marcel Midlane. She took her own solo ride from Tofino to Port Hardy and raised funds for the trip, all of which went to Midlane.

McRae was already a competitive biker before her solo tour, and she still rides five to six days a week, but her shortened trip last year was her first multi-day ride.

“It was long days in the saddle,” she said. “And being alone, which was kind of what I wanted at the time. That was my outlet. It was pretty therapeutic for me.

“This time I get to do it with 22 other riders.”

McRae works as a firefighter and BC Ambulance paramedic in Tofino, and she is also a registered massage therapist. Despite being a Tofino resident, McRae has also been taking part in events in Ucluelet and Port Alberni.

“Everyone is super supportive,” she said. “The towns know what they’re about and want to help. It’s about the kids. It’s nice to see everyone wanting to help out.”

Part of McRae’s fundraising efforts go towards Camp Goodtimes, which is a week-long experience for children and families battling cancer—a camp where “kids get to be kids,” she said.

“[Kids] get to go and meet kids who have gone through the same kinds of things,” she explained. “Parents can go and talk to parents who have been through that.”

One of her junior riders, McRae said, described Camp Goodtimes as “better than Christmas.”

The Tour de Rock Junior Rider Team is made up of Vancouver Island children who have a history of cancer. McRae has three riders on her team—Brett, Ryder and James—who are all from Port Alberni.

Just a week ago, Tour de Rock riders—including McRae—took part in a “mock tour” in Victoria, following the lead car and riding down blockaded streets to practice for the upcoming ride.

“It was great being cheered on while we ride,” said McRae.

“It kind of reminds us why we’re doing it.”

The riders train three days a week, split into groups based on “north” or “south” geographic location. It’s a full-on commitment, said McRae.

“But it’s always fun when everyone gets together,” she added.

The team will cycle more than 1,000 kilometres across the Island from Sept. 23 to Oct. 5, stopping in multiple communities along the way to raise funds and awareness for paediatric cancer.

The team will be riding through Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 28, where the Huu-ay-aht First Nations will hold a dinner at the Athletic Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available by donation at the Huu-ay-aht government offices in Anacla and Port Alberni.

In the meantime, McRae is counting down the days.

“In the beginning, it felt so far away,” she said. “It’s a pretty rewarding process.”

Port Alberni residents can meet McRae at this weekend’s Tour de Rock Nine and Dine golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 31 at the Alberni Golf Club.

