Cadet Joseph Bylsma helps construct a new mountain biking skills track at Vernon Cadet Training Centre. (C/Warrant Officer Justin Norman photo)

Port Alberni cadet learns outdoor skills at Vernon camp

Outdoor skills some of leadership learning activities at annual summer camp

Vernon, BC –A cadet from Port Alberni is spending his summer in Vernon participating in an outdoor skills program.

Cadet Joseph Bylsma is from 2308 Canadian Scottish Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Port Alberni. He is taking the Expedition Instructor course at the Vernon regional cadet camp, where he is learning outdoor skills such as canoeing, mountain biking and hiking.

Bylsma joined the cadet program in November 2015 and over his time in cadets has had the chance to attend three summer training courses in Vernon. Over his time there, Bylsma said that he really enjoyed the moving water section of his canoe cycle and learning more about mountain biking. This past May he participated in the West Coast Challenge Regional Expedition where he biked and sea kayaked through the Gulf Islands.

One of Bylsma’s goals for his cadet career is to go on to attend a national or international level expedition, where cadets have a chance to travel across the country or around the world—even going as far as Chile. He enjoys swimming, camping, and playing basketball in his spare time, as well as playing the flute in his school band. He is excited to come home and share all of the knowledge he has gained throughout the summer.

“I like how cadets allows me to meet new people from all across the country and gives me knowledge I can take home and share,” he says.

The Canadian Cadet Program is a non-profit organization for youth ages 12-18 that aims to achieve high standings in the qualities of citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and a general interest in the air, land, and sea elements of the Canadian Forces. Port Alberni has army and sea cadet corps., as well as a Navy League corps for younger members interested in sea cadets.

