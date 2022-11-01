Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Port Alberni residents of all ages enjoyed a pair of Halloween events in Beaver Creek last weekend.
Both sides of Beaver Creek Road at the Beaver Creek Community Hall were lined with vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 29 that had anxious little ghosts and goblins ready to have fun. The hall’s “Halloween Howl” included a walk through the haunted forest (using a new path that was made behind the hall),a cake walk, photographs and many different games. Families also enjoyed a free treat bag for each child and hotdogs available for purchase.
Volunteers also put together a Haunted Mill at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Saturday, with donations going towards Alberni Drug & Alcohol Prevention Services (ADAPS). While organizers are still counting up the donations, more than 1,000 people came through the site on Saturday despite the rain to get scared by some of the spooky characters and decorations that filled the old mill.