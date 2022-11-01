Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A volunteer with the Haunted Mill at McLean Mill National Historic Site cooks up food for visitors. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) One of the spooky characters at the Haunted Mill at McLean Mill Historic Site. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) One of the spooky characters at the Haunted Mill at McLean Mill Historic Site. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Declan and Eva Dalziel get ready to explore the Haunted Mill at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Emma Wallace explores the trails around McLean Mill during the Haunted Mill on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ghostbusters Heather Horbatch and her son Lincoln (age two) take part in the pumpkin roll at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Cairlin Kleywegt and daughter Ava (age four) get ready to dine on hot dogs at the Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINWKATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Casandra Martin and her son Trae (age one) made a devilish pair of trick or treaters. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Beekeeper Steph Stevens and bumble bee Koen (age one) took part in the festivities at the Beaver Creek Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni residents of all ages enjoyed a pair of Halloween events in Beaver Creek last weekend.

Both sides of Beaver Creek Road at the Beaver Creek Community Hall were lined with vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 29 that had anxious little ghosts and goblins ready to have fun. The hall’s “Halloween Howl” included a walk through the haunted forest (using a new path that was made behind the hall),a cake walk, photographs and many different games. Families also enjoyed a free treat bag for each child and hotdogs available for purchase.

Volunteers also put together a Haunted Mill at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Saturday, with donations going towards Alberni Drug & Alcohol Prevention Services (ADAPS). While organizers are still counting up the donations, more than 1,000 people came through the site on Saturday despite the rain to get scared by some of the spooky characters and decorations that filled the old mill.

